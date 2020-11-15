CRICKET ace, Danny Briggs ­— one of the finest cricketers the Isle of Wight has ever produced ­— has signed for Adelaide Strikers.

The signing means the 29-year-old, who played for Ventnor before he joined Hampshire, will now play in Australia's Big Bash League ­— one of the world's top T20 tournaments.

The most prolific wicket-taker in the history of England’s domestic Twenty20 competition, Briggs made his debut for Hampshire as an 18-year-old in 2009, and became a mainstay of English cricket, playing almost 400 fixtures across all formats.

In domestic Twenty20 cricket, Briggs has played more than 150 games and taken 172 wickets ­— the most of any player in the competition’s history.

With best bowling figures of 5/19, Briggs is a skilful left-arm spinner.

To go with his prolific domestic achievements, Briggs has also represented his country at both one day international and T20 level.

In his ODI debut, the left-armer took 2/39 from his ten overs, while his best figures in national T20 colours are 2/25.

“I’m really excited about joining the Strikers," said Briggs.

"The BBL is one of the best competitions in world cricket and something I’ve wanted to be a part of for years.

“I really can’t wait to get going.”

Briggs has recently signed to play with Warwickshire in the UK, but in recent years he has been led by Strikers head coach, Jason Gillespie at Sussex, who is delighted with the signing.

“Briggsy is a calm head ­— an experienced campaigner," said Gillespie.

"He can bowl in every phase of a T20 game. He’s very versatile and very adaptable.

“To have Briggsy to complement the leg spin of Rashid Khan, plus we’ve got the off-spin of Trav Head and Matt Short.

"We feel that Danny will add another dimension to our bowling attack should he get a surface that suits multiple spin options.

“He is a fantastic guy. He’s very calm, a gun fielder but he also has that experienced head and he will crack in and do his job.

"He will fit in wonderfully well ­— the boys will enjoy his company.”